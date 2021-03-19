5 times Sonya Hussain served us major sari goals

Saris have always been a staple when it comes to donning a desi attire. The gorgeous outfit can amplify a simple look in minutes. The best thing about saris is that you can either dress it down or dress it up depending on the occasion. However, lately, sari styling has been too redundant. Everyone seems to be obsessed with the done-to-death chiffon, net fabric paired with chunky jewelry.

Nevertheless, trendsetters like Sonya Hussain are a breath of fresh air amid the repetitive and stale styling. The “Ishq Zeh-e-naseeb” actor brings her A-game by keeping it modern yet feminine. Here, we have complied five looks for different occasions from diva’s uber-chic wardrobe.

Nikkah/Engagement guest look

The solid caramel-colored sari is sure to make you stand out. The understated look completed with some classic pearls is a statement in itself. Take a look

Farewell party look

If you wanna bag the ‘dive of the night’ title, this is your time. The all-white ensemble combined with a classic up-do and subtle makeup is bound to turn heads.

3. Barat guest look

Dressed to nines in this gorgeous pink Sari, Sonya Hussain is serving some serious wedding guest goals. The sari is extremely minimal however by pairing it with a heavily embellished shawl; Sonya Hussain is making us want to style it for the upcoming wedding.

Dinner look

This look is going to make you feel like an absolute goddess. The sophisticated attire is perfect for formal dinner evenings where you know you wanna make an impression. Easy to create, just get a solid silk sari made for yourself, throw on some pearls, and voila you are ready to take on!

Day time event look

The subtle touch of maroon merged with sheer white is the perfect look for any daytime event. Be it a brunch or a formal lunch, this look is going to make you look super feminine and elegant.