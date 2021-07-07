5 terrorists killed in Quetta

Observer Report Quetta

Five alleged terrorists were killed in a gun battle with personnel of law-enforcement agencies in Quetta on Tuesday.

According to a spokesman of Counter Terrorism Department, the shootout took place in Hazar Ganji area and the law enforcers also seized weapons and ammunition from the site.

The security personnel cordoned off the area and asked the armed terrorists to surrender but they opened indiscriminate fire of the security men, who returned fire, resulting in the killing of five terrorists.

He said the alleged terrorists had plotted to target sensitive installations. Their bodies were shifted to a hospital for identification, he added.