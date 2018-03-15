5 terrorists killed in Karachi shootout

Karachi

At least five suspected terrorists were killed in an encounter between Sindh Rangers and Lyari gang war criminals at Muhammad Ali Mohalla in Lyari here on Wednesday.

According to Pakistan Rangers Sindh spokesman, one Rangers personnel was martyred and three others also sustained injuries during the operation. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the possession of terrorists.

The operation conducted after a grenade attack of militants on a Rangers vehicle that was on routine patrol in the area. A large contingent of Rangers and the police have been deployed to the area.

Sindh Governor and Chief Minister condemned the attack and directed the IG to submit a detailed inquiry report about the incident.—INP