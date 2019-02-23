5 siblings die after allegedly consuming ‘unwholesome’ food in Karachi

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Five children of the same family died in Karachi on Friday after allegedly consuming unwholesome food, police said.

According to Superintendent of Police Gulshan Tahir Noorani, the siblings, ranging between the ages of 1.5 years and 10-year-old, and their parents had consumed food from a restaurant in the Saddar area.

All five siblings passed away Friday, while their mother is in critical condition, the SP said, adding that further action would be taken after recording her statement.

Deputy Inspector General South Sharjeel Kharal said that according to the father, the family had eaten food from the said restaurant after which his wife and children fell sick. They were taken to a private hospital where the children expired. Their mother remains under treatment.

