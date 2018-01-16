5 security personnel martyred in Balochistan

Staff Reporter

Quetta

At least five security personnel lost their lives and six others were injured when a vehicle carrying them turned over after being ambushed in Balochistan’s Kech district on Monday.

A district administration official said that suspected terrorists opened fire at a convoy of security forces in Shapok area of Kech district.

One of the vehicles in the convoy turned turtle after the attack, killing five personnel. It wasn’t immediately clear which security force the personnel belonged to.

The injured personnel were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

More security personnel were called to the area to apprehend the culprits involved in the ambush.