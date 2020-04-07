5 rockets land near US oil company in southern Iraq

BAGHDAD Five Katyusha rockets landed Monday nearthe sites of a U.S. oil company in Iraqi southern province of Basra without causing casualties, a local security source said. The attacktook placeinthe early morning when the rockets landed near the U.S. Halliburton oil firm in the alZubair area in western part of Basra province,the sourcetold Xinhua on condition of anonymity. The attack caused no human casualty except for slight damages,the source said,while the Iraqi security force conducted a search campaign in nearby areas and found the rocket launcher, the source said. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, as the military bases housing U.S. troops.—APP