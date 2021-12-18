5 persons die of Covid-19

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, five persons died of COVID-19 and 149 tested posi-tive in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, four per-sons who were suffering from the COVID-19 infec-tion succumbed in the Kashmir Valley and a 70-year-old fully vaccinated man hailing from Dessa Bhagwah in Doda district died of the virus at the Government Medical College (GMC) Doda. Of the 149 new Covid-19 cases, 102 were re-ported in Kashmir Valley reported, 31 in Jammu division and 16 in Ladakh region.—KMS