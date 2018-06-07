5 persons booked for injuring woman

Raza Naqvi

Attock

Police have booked 5 persons for allegedly injuring a woman and her mother with axe and wooden clubs in the jurisdiction of Pindigheb police station. As per details Mrs Shoukat r/o Thatti Kalra told police that she was present in her mothers house when her father in law Saeed, mother in law, sister in law and her son Hamad Raza who were holding an axe and clubs e entered their house, started beating them and injured her and her mother.

She further told that latter her brother in law Nawaz and Ajmal intervened and rescued them.