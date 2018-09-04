5 Pakistani companies to participate in Moscow trade fair under TDAP pavilion

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

International Trade Fair for Home Textiles, Floor Coverings and Interior Furnishings Heimtextil Russia 2018 will take place in Moscow on September 18 – 20, 2018 and celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Heimtextil Russia 2018 will present products of more than 200 companies from around the world. National pavilions of Germany, Turkey, China, and Pakistan will take part in the show, as well as individual participants from Italy, France, Poland, Portugal, India, UAE, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan etc.

247 exhibitors from 22 countries and 17,873 visitors from 44 countries participated in 2017.

Heimtextil Russia 2018 presents CarpetLab exposition, where carpet and floor covering manufacturers from different countries will demonstrate their products. Exhibitor from Pakistan at Heimtextil Russian 2018: 05 companies are participating from Pakistan under Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Pavilion with product group of Home Textiles and Towels.

