Our Correspondent

Khairpur

Notorious criminals among five outlaws were arrested with arms, ammunition and drugs during separate actions here on Saturday, police said. Reacting to a tip-off, the police team headed by SHO Shah Hussain conducted operations against the criminals near Pir Mangio Link Road and other areas of Khaipur during which five outlaws including three notorious criminals were detained while some of their accomplices managed to escape.

Share on: WhatsApp