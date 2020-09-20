5 of a family fall prey to road crash

Five persons of a same family including a woman, died when a speeding car rammed into a tractor-trolley on M-4 Motorway near Gojra on Sunday.

According to police and Rescue 1122, the incident occurred on M-4 Section of Lahore-Multan Motorway near Gojra when a car collided with a tractor, resulting in the death of five persons whereas an eight-year-old sustained injuries.

The family, belonging to Layyah, was on the way back from Lahore Airport when their car collided with a tractor on M-4 motorway.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to the hospital by rescue workers.

Taking notice of the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and sought a report from the administration.

He said the child should be provided with the best medical facilities.