5 more shelter homes set up in City

Due to novel coronavirus threat, the number of temporary shelter homes in Lahore has been increased, ARY News reported on Wednesday. As per details, the Punjab government has setup five more temporary shelter homes in the provincial capital of Punjab in the wake of coronavirus fears.

The number of shelter homes in Lahore has reached ten now with five permanent and five temporary. As many as 779 persons stayed at the shelter homes. The federal government is considering to establish around 1000 shelter homes in the country in one year.–Staff Reporter