5 killed in car bomb targeting Aden governor

London

A car bomb exploded on Sunday in the center of Yemen’s Aden, killing five and causing several injuries, according to Reuters witnesses and Al-Arabiya news channel.

Reports confirmed that the convoy of Ahmed Hamed Lamles, the governor of Aden, was targeted while it was passing through the interim capital’s Tawahi district.

A security source said that the governor of Aden was unharmed. Yemeni newspapers also reported that police and ambulances rushed to the site of the explosion,reports Arab News.

Meanwhile, Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi directed all the executive, security and military government agencies to take the necessary measures to ensure security and stability.

His comments came during a call with Lamles to check on his health following the attack.

He also directed to set up a comprehensive investigations to determine the circumstances of the terrorist operation, follow up its elements and perpetrators, and bring them to justice.

Information Minister Moammar Al-Eryani strongly condemned the attack, which also targeted Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Salem Al-Saqtri.

He said the attack aimed to thwart the government’s efforts to normalize the situation in liberated areas, and emphasized the need to proceed with implementing the security and military part of the Riyadh Agreement and unify efforts to enhance security and stability and confront terrorism.