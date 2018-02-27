5 killed in building fire in England

London

Rescuers on Monday pulled another body from the wreckage of a building fire in the central English city of Leicester, bringing the death toll to five, with five more people still in hospital. An explosion on Sunday evening caused a blaze to rip through a shop and two-storey flat above it, in an incident police said was not related to terrorism. After initially confirming a toll of four, a police spokesman said: “Sadly, in the last few hours, the number of people found dead in the collapsed building has risen to five.” The number of people being treated in hospital also rose from four to five, one of whom remains in a critical condition.—AFP