5 Indian troops, 3 Kashmiris killed in Pulwama

Five Indian troops including an Army Major were killed and six more including a brigadier, captain and DIG-rank police officer were injured in the 17-hour-long gunfight that started some time after midnight.

During the gunfight three Kashmiris were also martyred including a top commander of the Jaish-e-Mohammed as claimed by Indian forces.

A joint team of the army’s Rashtriya Rifles and the state police were out on the streets of a village in south Kashmir’s Pulwama for a cordon and search operation. As the searches were going on, an army spokesman said militants from inside a house fired indiscriminately. In the initial burst of fire, five including four army jawans sustained gunshot injuries. They were moved out for medical attention but did not survive. Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal was one of them.

One soldier and one civilian were also critically wounded in the shootout as occupying troops launched a search operation in Pulwama district where the suicide bomber struck on Thursday.

The official claimed the soldiers fired warning shots and the militants fired back, unleashing the firefight.

New Delhi accused Pakistan and has vowed to retaliate to avenge the deaths.Within hours of the attack, New Delhi withdrew trade privileges for Islamabad and ended police protection to four Kashmiri leaders.

Pakistan has denied a role in the Thursday’s attack, adding the JeM is a proscribed “terrorist organisation”.

Mobile internet has been shut down across the state. IoK is the world’s most militarised zone with some 700,000 Indian troops deployed to fight a rebellion that broke out in 1989. Scores of armed groups are now involved.

Local residents said that Indian troops had destroyed a civilian’s house using explosives during the fighting, and Indian police claimed to have recovered the bodies of two Kashmiri fighters from the debris.

The fighting triggered anti-India protests and clashes in the village, with local residents, mainly youths, trying to march to the site of the gunbattle in solidarity with the Kashmiri fighters. Government forces fired tear gas at stone-throwing protesters. No one was immediately reported injured in the clashes.—Agencies

