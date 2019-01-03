5 illegal housing colonies sealed

Faisalabad

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) in collaboration with Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) sealed five illegal housing colonies in various parts of the city during the last 24 hours.

FDA spokesman told APP here Wednesday that among these colonies include Haidar Valley Chak No.224-RB Sammundri Road, Azafi Abadi Niamat Town, Azafi Abadi Wahid Town Chak No.39-GB Sitiana Road, Rehman Town and Pine Garden Jaranwala Road.

He said that under Local Government Ordinance 2001 and Development of Citizens Act 1976, all the housing scheme developers are bound to seek permission from the FDA before developing any residential scheme or starting constructions, but developers of these housing schemes started constructions without getting prior permission from the FDA.

Taking notice of this irregularity, a team of FDA Town Planning Directorate teams headed by Deputy Director Arshad Iqbal Warraich, Assistant Director Muhammad Ahmad Abraheem and Encroachment Inspector Chaudhary Muhammad Aslam Gujjar sealed premises of these housing colonies besides demolishing their offices and boundary walls he added.—APP

