Police have arrested five illegal arms holders, and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during the crackdown here on Tuesday. According to a police spokesman, City police held Qaiser and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Similarly, Wah Cantt police nabbed Qasim and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody.

While, Saddar Wah police nabbed three illegal arms holders namely Ikram, Sami and Mahaz and recovered three pistols 30 bore from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all the accused and further investigation was in progress. Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams and said that action will continue against those possessing illegal weapons, the arrested accused will be challaned with solid evidence, he added.