5 hospitals being set up for people of capital, surrounding areas: Senate told

State Minister for Capital Administration and Development Authority (CAAD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhary on Tuesday apprised the Senate that around five hospitals including a cancer were being set -up for people of the capital and its surrounding areas.

Responding to various supplementary questions during Question Hour, the minister said these hospitals were being at Bhara Khau, Tramri Chowk, Sihala and Rawat. Cancer hospital was being set up with an estimated cost of Rs.5 billion at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PMIS), he added.

He said PC-1 of these hospitals has already been approved and token funds were also allocated in the current year Public Sector Development Prorgamme (PSDP) for these.

The minister said Tramri Chowk and Bhara Khau hospitals would have 500-bed and 200-bed facility respectively.

He said these hospitals were additional to the expansion of Polyclinic, Federal Governments hospitals and National Institute of Rehabilitative Medicine (NIRM).

Regarding Polyclinic, the minister said that the hospital was being up-graded from 550-bed t0 1100 bed and a land measuring 20 kanals has already been transferred to it besides giving its possession. However, he said work could not yet be stated due to stay order granted by a court.—APP

Related