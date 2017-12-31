5 FC officials killed while chasing oil smugglers

Five army men missing after avalanche hits base in Siachen

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Five Frontier Corps personnel lost their lives in Balochistan’s Kharan District on Saturday when a trawler they were chasing, which was reportedly carrying smuggled Iranian petrol, rammed into their vehicle, killing all on board, sources in the FC said.

A search operation was launched in the area for the apprehension of the trawler’s driver, who had managed to escape the crime scene. The bodies of the five deceased were sent to a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, at least five army personnel have gone missing after an avalanche hit an army base in world’s higgest battle ground Siachen. The Pakistan army started a rescue operation in the area with the help of locals. Heavy machinery has also been sent to speed up the rescue operation. However, the army has still not confirmed any casualties.

While four soldiers were killed by an avalanche in January last year, while in the previous year four died when their vehicle was buried under an avalanche near Leh, the main city in the high-altitude region known as Ladakh.

Avalanches and landslides are common at the Siachen Glacier during the winter and temperatures there can drop as low as minus 60 degrees Celsius. An estimated 8,000 troops have died on the glacier since 1984, almost all of them from avalanches, landslides, frostbite, altitude sickness or heart failure rather than combat.

At least 135 people, including 124 servicemen and 11 civilians, went missing in 2012 after an avalanche hit them at Gayari sector near Siachen Glacier.