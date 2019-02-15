5 family members shot dead; lightning strike kills 4

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar/Kohat

Some unknown armed persons barged into a house and shot dead five members of a family here on Thursday. According to initial reports, the police said the tragic incident occurred due to old enmity at Mir Ahmed Khan Ghari near Qandi Tazadin area of Nowshera.

The police added that victims included the family’s head Syed Aleem Shah, his wife, two sons Farman and Kashif and daughter Nida Noor. Soon after the incident, police reached the crime scene and shifted bodies to hospital for postmortem and started investigation. The police also launched search to arrest the assailants. Bride dead, groom hospitalized due to suffocation caused by gas leakage.

Meanwhile, a strike of thunderbolt during rainy weather causing fire in a neighborhood in Sorgul area of Kohat district Thursday claimed five lives including two female. Four people also received burn injuries. While some media reports suggest the fire was caused due to negligence of Pesco staff as the damaged transformer led to set ablaze high tension wires that fell on the house, the Pesco authorities clarified it was nothing to do with the electricity fault and the wires fell after being hit by the lightening.

Reports reaching here said a thunderbolt struck in Kohat district that damaged a high voltage electricity transmission line that fell on a houses causing fire in several houses in the area. Initial reports say as many as five persons including two women died in the fire caused by 11,000 volt transmission line, while four others were injured in the incident, local officials said. The local officials and rescue agencies transported the injured and bodies to District Headquarters Hospital and Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Kohat.

