5 die in Morocco building collapse

The partial collapse of a textile factory near Morocco’s commercial capital of Casablanca has killed five people, a labor union said on Saturday in a revised toll. Local authorities had initially reported two fatalities and five “seriously injured” in the incident early on Thursday in the town of Tit Mellil.

“The tragedy has claimed the lives of five workers,” the textile and clothing branch of the Democratic Confederation of Labour said in a statement on Saturday. The statement said they had been working on the construction of “four additional floors above the factory, in conditions that do not meet basic safety regulations.”

The labor union called for those responsible to be brought to justice, including any officials who had approved the construction. —AFP