5 dead, 729 injured in 632 RTCs in Punjab

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 632 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these RTCs, 5 people died, whereas 729 were injured. Out of this, 446 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 283 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

The majority (74%) involved motorbikes, therefore effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline are essential to reduce the number of Road Traffic Crashes.

Further, the analysis showed that 252 drivers, 23 underage drivers, 115 pedestrians, and 367 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 111 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 137 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 54 in Faisalabad with 58 victims and at third Gujranwala with 36 RTCs and 35 victims. The details further reveal that 734 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 568 males & 166 females.