5-day STEM faculty training workshop on Bio Sciences held

The Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization (ORIC), Virtual University of Pakistan has organized a 5 days faculty training workshop on undergraduate STEM Faculty Training with the collaboration of the British Council, which will provide preparation for STEM faculty members in effective teaching strategies and the evidence that supports these strategies.

The workshop will be conducted in the blended mode. The goal of the workshop is to train the teachers of higher education institutions (HEIs) to generate knowledge and promote research uptake for national development. This is in line with the higher education commission’s (HEC) strategic plan aimed at enhancing the transformation and utilization of knowledge, research, and innovation capacity of public and private higher education institutions to conduct and sustain strategic and quality research that will contribute to the development needs of Pakistan.

The first phase of the workshop is specifically designed for professionals, teachers, and students of the bio-sciences department. Eminent scholars from UK & Pakistan will train the participants about the latest techniques in Biosciences.

The workshop will be broadcast live on Virtual University’s YouTube channel from March 14, 2022, till March 18, 2022, every day at 10:00 AM.