Rawalpindi

A five-day Rawal Expo 2018 will start here, on April 11, at Topi Rakh Auditorium, Ayub Park. All arrangements in this regard have been finalized by the Rawalpindi chamber of commerce and industry (RCCI).

Talking to APP, President RCCI Zahid Lateef informed that Federal Minister for Commerce Pervez Malik would be the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony to be held on Wednesday.—APP