5-day polio immunization drive continues

Islamabad

A five-day anti-polio campaign continued on Thursday in eight districts of Punjab and three-day in 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

According to health officials, polio eradication teams are visiting door-to-door to administer anti polio drops to children below the age of five years.

In Punjab, 17,000 polio teams have been constituted to administer polio drops to children in Lahore, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rawalpindi, Rahim Yar Khan and Sheikhupura districts.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Kalat Division Muhammad Hashim Ghilzai said it was responsibility of everybody to make three day polio campaign successful, so that children would be saved from polio virus in respective areas of district.

According to handout issued here on Thursday, he said this while presiding over a meeting at Commissioner Office.