5-day IPV, OPV campaign to start in FATA today

Peshawar

Anti polio Inactivated Polio Vaccine (IPV) in combination with Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) campaign in Khyber Agency, Momand Agency and FR Peshawar will begin from April 23 said the spokesman on Sunday. The anti-polio campaign will be conducted from April 23-28 followed by two days catch up of missed children. The campaign will be conducted under the supervision and security provided by political agents, commissioners and security forces.

Total of 119248 children between the age of 0 to 23 months will be vaccinated during the campaign, out of which 14710 children between the age of 0 to 4 months will only be vaccinated with OPV only while 104538 children between the age of 4 to 23 months will be vaccinated with both OPV and IPV. 451 teams, comprising 371 outreach, 78 fixed and 2 mobile teams have been constituted in this regard. Dr. Jawad Habib, Director Health Services FATA said that IPV-OPV campaigns among the main factors that reduced the polio casesin FATA to zero from the past 20 months.

It proved effective in bringing the polio cases down drastically since annual IPV campaigns were started in 2015 and i hope this year phase wise IPV-OPV campaign will not only secure children of FATA in upcoming high transmission season but will also help FATA complete two years of mainintaing zero polio cases status. Director Health Services FATA said that IPV administered in combination with OPV protects a child from polio virus as well as increases the immunity level of community for a prolonged period of time therefore aids in stopping the transmission of polio virus.

OPV develops immunity in the gut of children against polio for around a month thus preventing them to become a medium to pass the virus through defecation, which could affect children living in the surrounding. On the other hand IPV develops immunity primarily in the blood of a child for prolonged period of around 6 months thereby saving him from being infected with polio virus.

The District Health Authority Rawalpindi also will launch a week-long national immunization campaign (EPI) to create awareness among women about healthcare of child and make the society healthier.—APP