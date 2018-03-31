5 day in’l Botany Moot begins

GH Farooqi

Chitral

A Five-day International Conference of Botany 2018 on Digitization and Documentation of Plants and Natural Resources in Chitral was organized by Department of Botany, University of Chitral with the collaboration of Islamia College University Peshawar and Pakistan Botanical society. The conference was inaugurated by Dr. Mary Elizebeth Bark Worth, Director Inter-mountain Herbarium Utah State University of Logan, USA, who cut the ribbon and opened the session.

Deputy Commissioner Chitral Irshad Ali Sodhar was also present along with the chief guest Dr Mary. Registration was held by Dr. Muhammad Romman. The conference was started with the recitation from the Holy Quran by Mufti Qari Fida Muhammad.

Project Director of Chitral University Prof Dr. Badshah Munir Bukhari welcomed all the distinguished guests and scholars, especially those experts who came from six foreign countries having PhD Degrees on the relevant subject. Professor Dr Sirajuddin Chairman department of Botany University of Peshawar presented his paper (Research thesis) on overview of climate change.