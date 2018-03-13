5-DAY Anti-Polio launched

Rawalpindi

The five-day anti-polio campaign launched in the entire district here on Monday to cover more than 840,000 children below five years age.

Chief Executive Officer(CEO)Health Authority Dr Sohail Chaudry informed that 2787 polio teams including 2333 mobile teams,287 fixed points,119 transit points,221 Union council medical officers and 496 area heads are participating in the drive.

During the campaign, he said, over 250,000 children have so far administered the polio vaccine on first day while 840,000 children the set target of the campaign would be achieved by March 16.

He said staff deployed for the campaign have been instructed that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.—APP