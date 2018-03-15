5 cops among 9 martyred in Raiwind blast

Our Correspondent

Lahore

Nine people including five police personnel lost their lives and 20 others were injured in a suicide attack which targeted a police check post in Raiwind on Wednesday, said Punjab Health Minister Salman Rafique.

Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Dr Haider Ashraf confirmed that it was a suicide blast which ripped through a police check post located on Raiwind Road leading towards the ground where ijtima (congregation) of Tableeghi Jamaat is held.

Two sub-inspectors and three constables are among the dead while the injured include ASP and SHO Raiwind. The DIG said it was apparently a suicide blast.

“The police appear to be the target,” he said. Fourteen policemen, including ASP and SHO Raiwind, are among the injured. The police camp has been set up for the security of the annual congregation of Tableeghi Jamaat. He said that 60,000 people were attending Tableeghi Ijtema. Police said they are investigating.

DIG Ashraf said body parts of the suicide bomber were recovered from the explosion site and sent to the forensic lab for further examination, adding he said that suicide bomber was perhaps hiding in wheat fields or in a house.

According to Rescue 1122, 25 injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Raiwind, while five injured were shifted to Sharif Medical City Hospital. Some of the injured are listed in critical condition, triggering fears that the death toll might go up.

According to rescue officials, a caller who informed them about the incident said it was a cylinder blast. However, the impact and sound of the blast suggest it was a terrorist attack.

The senior police official said initial reports suggest that a motorcycle was used to carry out the suicide attack, adding that investigations were underway to identify and locate the accomplices of the alleged suicide attacker.

The senior police official stressed that if the suicide attacker had managed to enter the congregation site, the death toll could have been much higher.

Security has been tightened following the attack and all exit and entry points to the vicinity have been secured. A search operation in the surrounding area was also launched.

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, condemning the blast, “sought a report from Inspector General Police” and directed the authorities to provide “best possible medical facilities and treatment to the injured persons”, read a statement issued by the provincial government.

Meanwhile, IG Punjab Captain (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan has directed to declare a security high alert in the province. Khan has asked the CCPO Lahore and all RPOs and DPOs to strengthen security in their respective regions and districts.

He also directed to intensify operations of search, sweep, combing and intelligence, while increase security for sensitive installations, educational institutes, places of worships and markets.

The IG directed all officers to ensure implementation of all security SOPs [standard operating procedures]. He also directed the CCPO to ensure that best medical treatment is provided to the personnel and officers injured.

The top officer also directed further tightening the process of checking and monitoring at the entry and exit routes of the metropolis. He directed that all measures be taken to ensure safety of the life and property of the masses

Defunct Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.