$5 billion investment lined up for Thar coal

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

An investment of $ 5 billion is lined up for the exploitation of Thar coal to meet the growing energy requirements of the country, stated Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal while speaking on a motion in the Senate on Monday, adding credit for this massive investment goes to the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

Highlighting the significance of the coal deposits in Thar, the Minister said the total energy value of the coal there is equivalent to the total energy reservoirs of Saudi Arabia and Iran. He said the Thar coal is sufficient to meet long term energy requirements of the country.

The Minister pointed out that Pakistan is currently producing 0.8 percent of energy from coal whilst the United States is producing 30 percent and India 45 to 50 percent from this source.

He said the government has ensured energy mix by focusing on producing electricity form different sources including hydel, LNG, Coal and renewables. He said that every power project is being implemented after environment impact study.

Minister for Climate Change Mushahidullah told the House latest technology is being used at the coal fired power plants to reduce their negative impact on the environment.

Earlier, the senators from different parties expressed their concerns on the issues arising out of establishment of coal based power plants with particular reference to its effects on environment and human population. Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Shaikh Aftab Ahmed said that the road infrastructure being built under China-Pakistan-Economic-Corridor project will benefit all the provinces. Speaking on a motion, he said that the western route under the CPEC is covering the areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. He said the government is not oblivious to its responsibilities to equal development of all the areas.

The minister pointed out that credit goes to the PML-N government for spreading the network of motorways in the country.

Earlier, the members expressed the confidence that the CPEC will bring prosperity to the country. They, however, stressed the need for ensuring quality in the construction of motorways and other road infrastructure projects. Taking strict notice of Kasur incident, Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani said the Functional Committee on Human rights and the Standing Committee on Interior should visit the area and submit their report on the incident by Friday. The chair directed that National Commission for the Rights of Children should immediately be constituted.

He pointed out that a law to this effect was passed in October last year but so far the commission has not been constituted which is aimed at protecting the rights of children.The Chair said that a museum on Senate will formally be inaugurated today. He said that the museum is aimed at preserving the history of the Upper House. On the occasion, the Senators appreciated the work done by the Chairman Senate for the honour, dignity and prestige of the House.