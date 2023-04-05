5 accused arrested, 4 kg hashish recovered

On the directives of District Police Officer Attock Dr Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan, the Attock Police on Wednesday conducted successful operations against drug dealers across the district.

ASI Samiullah Khan Jand police station recovered 1,100 grams of hashish from the accused Imtiaz Khan’s house in Hussainabad, Jand, whereas ASI Attar Khan recovered 550 grams of hashish from the accused Babar Shehzad, a resident of Jand.

Sub-inspector Zia Mehmood recovered 460 grams of hashish from accused Basharat, also a resident of Jand while ASI Parvez Akhtar of Hazro police station recovered 540 grams of hashish from accused Nazakat Ali.—INP