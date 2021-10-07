5.9 magnitude earthquake hits Japan’s capital (Videos)

TOKYO – An earthquake of 5.9 magnitude hit Japan’s northwestern Chiba Prefecture in the east of the capital Tokyo, on Thursday evening.

Japan Meteorological Agency first reported the magnitude as 6.1, with an initial depth of 80 kilometers (50 miles).

The earthquake has since been updated to a 5.9 magnitude with a depth of 62 kilometers (38.5 miles), according to the USGS.

Videos circulating on social media show massive shakes in the capital after the earthquake.

A correspondent of CNN said that picture frames, glasses and dishes fell off walls and shelves due to the strong earthquake.

Another Video of the shaking Super cars from the 6.2 earthquake #Tokyo in Japan. pic.twitter.com/2DLXc0OUjP — Malik Ali Raza (@MalikAliiRaza) October 7, 2021

