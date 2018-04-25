5.3 quake jolts Islamabad, parts of KP

Islamabad/Peshawar

A high intensity earthquake jolted the federal capital Islamabad and various areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Tuesday but no causality or property loss was reported.

According to geological wing of PMD, tremours measuring 5.3 on Richter scale were felt in Islamabad, Peshawar, Swat, Chitral, Malakand Agency, Bajaur Agency and surroundings.

People of the areas where the quake was felt rushed out of their homes, offices and other buildings in panic reciting Kalima-e-Tayyeba and verses of Holy Quran.

However, no causality or property loss was reported from the areas where the quake was felt. The epi-centre of the earthquake was stated to be in Hindi Kush Mountains in Afghanistan, 250 kilometer deep inside earth crust.—INP