ISLAMABAD – An earthquake of 5.3 magnitudes hit various Islamabad, parts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) on Saturday, Met Office said.

According to Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD), the epicentre of the quake was Afghanistan-Tajikistan border, at a depth of 180km and a magnitude of 5.3 on the Richter scale.

Tremors were felt in several district of K-P including Peshawar, Swat, Mingora, Chitral, Buner, Swabi, Abbottabad and Bajur.

More to follow…