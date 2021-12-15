5-10 outlaws needed to be punished daily to end violence against women, child abuse: Sarwar

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that in order to end violence against women, child abuse and other crimes, at least 5/10 criminals should be punished every day by the court. The system of punishment and retribution must be ensured at every level in the country.

In order to eradicate crime and provide justice to the people in police stations, along with the elimination of police station culture, police reforms are also need of the hour. The perpetrators of crimes against women and children are also terrorists. No leniency can be made to them, he maintained.

He was addressing the 11th National Youth Peace Festival in Lahore on Wednesday and talking to the media. Provincial female ombudsman Nabila Hakim Alam Khan, Fatima Chadhar Chairperson of Women Protection Authority Punjab, Executive Director Chanan Development Association Muhammad Shehzad Khan and others were also present.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that unfortunately violence and extremism is on the rise all over the world. Youth in Pakistan are working to bring peace and prevent violent extremism. He stressed that we must go further than ever and works with young people at all levels to end violent extremism. He that in his view, the young generation is the catalyst for change and that is why he was excited to meet the young generation. He said, “These people are the future of our country. Present government has been working to provide them with higher education as well as employment.”

Governor Punjab said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ‘Kamyab Jawan’, ‘Kamyab Jawan Sports’ and other programs are also aimed at empowering the youth in Pakistan and giving them opportunities to move forward. Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team are determined that if the youth of the country have self-confidence and have the skills of the modern age, then they will be able to play their role in this rapidly changing world.

He said, “I am pleased that the Office of the Provincial Female Ombudsman is ensuring the provision of inheritance rights to women and diligently working towards eliminating crimes against women such as sexual harassment. They are also creating awareness among the youth through the participation of civil society.”

Chaudhry Sarwar further said that the women should receive their just share in inheritance as enshrined in the Islamic principles. Why is it that the sister is the one to give up or deprive her right of inheritance? In such cases, the victim should contact the office of the female ombudsman in the area, adding that justice will be ensured.

While talking to the media, the Governor Punjab said that the incumbent government is working to ensure the rule of law and order in the country. Criminals who abuse women and children must be punished severely according to the constitution. If there are daily reports of child and female abuse in the country, then at least for 5-10 cases of every day there should be a court decision to punish the perpetrators who abuse and kill women and children.