5.0 magnitude quake hits Sehwan

Our Correspondent

An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter magnitude scale jolted Sindh’s Sehwan and surrounding areas, Geo News reported Tuesday.

Strong tremors were felt in the city which left houses, billboards, and trees shaking vigorously, the seismological centre said.

No casualties, however, have so far been reported. Citizens came out of their houses to protect themselves once the earth-quake struck the city.

The seismological centre recorded the magnitude of the earthquake at 5.0 on the Richter scale, while the depth of the quake was measured at 43 kilometres. Southern Iran has been identified as the epicentre of the earthquake.