4th PakPlas Expo continues to attract large crowds on 2nd Day

Lahore

As the Pakistan Plastic show 2018 entered its 2nd Day, large crowds continued to gather and seek valuable information and knowledge. The grand event being held at the Expo Centre in Lahore will continue till tomorrow. This mega-event is orchestrated by the Pakistan Plastic Manufacturers Association (PPMA), and has received an overwhelming response from more than 100 local and international exhibitors, as it is expected to attract over 100,000 visitors in three days.

Munhmmad Ali Mian Adviser to Chief Minister was the Guest of honour of the pakplas 2018. He visited the different stall along with the Mr. Zakria Usman, President Pakistan Plastic Manufactures Association, S.M Tariq President PPM North and Syed Nabeel Hashmi chief organizer of Pakplas.

On the second day too, plastic industry experts conducted numerous insightful training sessions where the thousands of professional participants were provided with technology updates and authentic knowledge, as more and more crowds continued to throng the exhibition. The show also featured numerous informative sessions to highlight the productivity, capabilities, evolving trends and potential of this sector.

Almost 100 companies functioning in diverse, yet relevant sectors have expressed interest in participating in the exhibition. These include; industrial buyers, experts, entrepreneurs, regulators, investors and professional delegates from international and local enterprises and institutions, who seek new opportunities for expanding their business relations and deliberate on collaborative ventures to enrich this important sector of the economy, said The chief organizer of PAKPLAS – Mr. Syed Nabeel Hashmi

The Guest of Honour Muhammad Ali Mian Adviser to chief Minister Punjab stated that: “This grand event is designed to facilitate collective initiatives by engaging the stakeholders of the plastics-processing Industry, whereby all segments of this industry like; raw-material producers, processors, plastics machinery manufacturers, makers of moulds& dies, traders & importers/exporters of plastics raw Material and producers of finished & semi-finished goods, will get to interact, learn and share their ideas to accelerate progress in this industry.”

The PPMA is a vibrant association committed to enhance cooperation, strengthen and promote the plastics processing industry in Pakistan, while it strives to raise the operational standards and quality of its products. The PPMA has created the PAKPLAS exhibition as a resourceful platform, which promises to develop stronger bonds among the key players and provide easier access to the national and international markets. This insightful show will also highlight the contributions of the Plastics Technologies Centre and other Polymer Technical Institutes.—INP