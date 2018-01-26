4th Pak leather show from Jan 27

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Pakistan Footwear Manufacturers Association (PFMA) in collaboration with Pakistan Tanners Association (PTA) held a press conference here on Thursday to announce the 4th Pakistan Mega Leather Show 2018 (PMLS18). The senior members of both the bodies were present at the press conference. The PMLS18 is scheduled to be held on 27th till 29th of January, 2018 at Lahore International Expo Centre. The press conference was addressed by; Farrukh Saleem (Chairman PFMA), Abid Hafeez (Sr. Vice Chairman PFMA) & Convener-PMLS-2018, Aman Ullah Aftab (Chairman PTA), Mansoor Iqbal (Sr. Vice chairman PTA) and Muhammad Musaddiq (PTA) Co-Convener-PMLS-2018.

This 2nd largest event of Southeast Asia will be inaugurated by Mr. Mohammad Pervaiz Malik and special participation is also confirmed by His Excellency Dr. Stefano Pontecorvo ambassador for Italy in Pakistan.

Pakistan Mega Leather Show is a series of vibrant, annual events promoting a wide range of leather products; including Footwear, Garments, Gloves, etc. This event will attract international customers towards the tremendous potential that exists in the leather sector of Pakistan to provide a viable platform for nurturing stronger ties or collaborations between the allied industries of the Leather Sector of Pakistan.