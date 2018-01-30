4th Pak leather show concludes

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The 4th Pakistan Mega Leather Show (PMLS) 2018 was concluded here Monday on a positive note with participation of a large number of visitors, providing them access to vital information and networking opportunities with the national and international customers.

The PMLS 2018 was the biggest exhibition of leather-based products in the country’s history. The foreign exhibitors also include many Chinese organizations, who have shown keen interest in the growing leather industry of Pakistan. The event also comprised of B2B meetings, that were held on all three days.

The event was jointly orchestrated by four highly resourceful industrial associations including; footwear, leather goods, tanneries, gloves and leather garments.

“We have received overwhelming response from entrepreneurs, investors and all other stakeholders of this industry,” Pakistan Footwear Manufacturers Association (PFMA) Chairman of Farrukh Saleem, said, adding.