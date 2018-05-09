4th millennium B.C. copper mine unearthed in Oman

Muscat

In its latest find, the Ministry of Heritage and Culture has revealed the oldest archaeological evidence of copper mining in Oman that dated back to more than 1,000 years.

The evidence was unearthed in Al Khasbah village in the Wilayat of Mudhaibi. In a statement online the it said, “The ministry has revealed the oldest archaeological evidence of copper mining in Al Khasbah village in the Wilayat of Mudhaibi.

One of the most important features of this archaeological site is the chronology of the settlement, extending for more than 1,000 years from the end of the fourth millennium to the end of the third millennium B.C..” The Omanese have expressed joy over the discovery of the copper mine.—Agencies