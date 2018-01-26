4th JKA karate training camp concludes

Kids given hands on training for self-defence

Islamabad

The 4th Japan Karate Association (JKA) National Karate Training Camp concluded here on Thursday at the Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex, Aabpara. The camp was organised by the Japan Karate Association Pakistan. The closing ceremony was graced by the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Mr. Takashi Kurai.

The Grand Master Shiina Katsutoshi (7th Don), head of JKA Japan headquarter along with Mr. Tariq Ahmad, country representative, JKA Pakistan supervised the camp. More than 150 girls and boys participated in the Camp and the players were taught the advance techniques of Karate.

Speaking on the occasion the Ambassador of Japan said that he hoped that the local fighters would have learnt a great deal about the game.

A self-defence training demonstration, aimed at educating young children as to how to protect them from aggression and assault, was also part of the training camp. The kids were give hands on training to save themselves from aggression, hit the attackers and managed to escape, running away and making their way. A larger number of kids in the age bracket of 5 to 12 years participated in the self-defence training session.

Tariq Ahmad, country representative, JKA Pakistan said that self-defence can help alert children about danger and ultimately keep them safe. This is the most important aspect of self-defence for kids, Tariq said and added if children are aware of themselves and aware of things that could mean danger, they have the best chance of staying safe.

Karate competition was also conducted at the end of the training camp among members of various associated Karate camp. JKA also conducted belt examination of the players in the coaching camp.

The Chief Guest distributed participation certificates and also honoured the students, who qualified next level belt. Tariq Ahmad, country representative, JKA Pakistan, thanked the Japanese Ambassador for providing assistance to his association in organizing the camp in a befitting manner.