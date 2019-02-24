I am much exited to watch the 4th edition of PSL 2019. It is really playing an essential role in bringing the overseas players to our country. On the other hand, it is one of the reasons to make other countries that Pakistan is a peaceful country and it cares her guests carefully. The last 8 matches will be played in Pakistan and hope different foreign players will be joining their team. This edition will be more interesting and joyful for audiences to watch this edition in a great manner. At last, a special thanks to PCB for conducting such events for making the world aware that we are a country. Pakistan

ALIJAN DILWASH

Karachi

