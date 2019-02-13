4th edition of PSL kicks off today

Observer Report

Dubai

The fourth edition of Pakistan Super League will be kicked off in the United Arab Emirates from today with a sparkling opening ceremony. The first match will be played between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars at Dubai.

The match will start at 10:45 pm.

The HBL Pakistan Super League is getting bigger and bigger with every passing year and with every edition. Fittingly, the fourth edition will be biggest of all the past editions as it will have the spice of one of world’s most destructive batsmen, Abraham Benja-min de Villiers – fondly referred to as AB.

Share on: WhatsApp