4th China-US governors’ forum held in SW China

Our Correspondent

Beijing

The fourth China-US governors’ forum was held on Tuesday in Chengdu, capital of Southwest China’s Sichuan province.

Over 350 representatives from China and the United States attended the event. A series of talks were held on trade and investment, green development and innovative economy.

Vice chairperson of the Standing Committee of the 13th National People’s Congress (NPC) Wu Weihua said at the opening ceremony, that China welcomes different states of the United States and American companies being involved in China’s high-quality economic development.

The forum was jointly hosted by the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and the provincial government of Sichuan.

Initiated in 2011, the China-US governors’ forum has become an important platform to promote exchange and cooperation between local governments of the two countries.