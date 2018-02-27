4th CADRE Course begins at Emergency Service Academy

Staff Reporter

The 4th course of Community Action for Disaster Response (CADRE) for 20 officers & instructors of Punjab Emergency Service began at the Emergency Services Academy (ESA) here on Monday.

Director General, Punjab Emergency Service Dr. Rizwan Naseer inaugurated the four day-long course for establishing Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) in all union councils of Punjab held at the Managers Training Centre (MTC), Rescue 1122 Headquarters. The CADRE course has been organized for capacity building of 20 officers and instructors so that they could be able to play key role in building safer communities across the Punjab by involving Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs).

Addressing the opening session, Dr Rizwan Naseer said the basic theme to conduct such courses was to enhance capacity of the officers and instructors of the service to maintain service standards in all districts of the Punjab.

He further shared with the participants of the course for collective work as a team for establishment of CERT at every Union Council, impart training to all CERTs and further ensure CADRE training standards.

The course will cover the topics including Common Hazards and the Community Response Group, Securing Family Preparing for Response, First Aid and Basic Life Support, Basic Search and Rescue, Management of Fire and Water emergencies, Incident Command System & Triage, Dead body Management followed by practical simulation exercise to assess, analyse and evaluate skills of participants imparted during the training course.