Egypt’s Defence Attache remembers warriors’ sacrifices, renews pledge to defend motherland

Zubair Qureshi

Defence Attache of the Embassy of Egypt Col Mahmoud Hassan paid rich tributes to the valour and sacrifices of the valiant Egyptian soldiers who wrote a new chapter in the history of resistance against the aggressors and laid down great sacrifices in defence of their motherland in October War of 1973 against Israel.

This is something we are proud of and will continue to honour and cherish the memories of our brave soldiers, said Col Mahmoud Hassan while addressing a reception marking the 49th anniversary of Great October War Victory.Deputy Chief of Air Staff of the Pakistan Air Force, Air Marshal Irfan Ahmed was the Chief Guest on the occasion while Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Inter-Faith Harmony and Middle East (ME), Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi was the special guest at the reception.

The reception was a well-attended affair as Ambassadors of the majority of the ME and African countries, ASEAN and European missions had come to convey their felicitations to Egypt’s Defence Attache Col Mahmoud and Ambassador Dr. Tarek Dahroug on the auspicious occasion.

Air Marshal Irfan Ahmed while greeting the DA said the Armed Forces Day assumed a special significance as it reminds one of the supreme sacrifices of the Egyptian forces. Without a strong defence, peace cannot be achieved, said Air Marshal Irfan, adding the Egyptian army served a befitting lesson on its enemy and foiled its attempt to establish a regional hegemony.

Egypt, said Air Marshal Irfan, is among the few countries that recognized Pakistan as a sovereign state immediately after it came into being. He also remembered those air force officers and pilots who fought side by side with their Egyptian brothers against Israel in the October War. Air Commodore Satttar Alvi was one such officer, said Air Marshal Irfan. Pakistan and Egypt are also engaged in a number of military-to-military cooperation agreements that aim at benefiting the armed forces of both the countries.Col Mahmoud earlier while welcoming the guests, viewed the Egyptian armed forces’ great victory would be cherished by his nation forever. “Today we see with certainty that “the Egypt” that fought and regained its land is the same Egypt that always seeks to achieve peace and always seeks to extend a hand of cooperation to achieve construction and development,” said he.