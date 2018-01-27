49pc rise in Pak-Iran trade in 9 months

Karachi

Iran’s commercial attaché in Karachi says that trade between Iran and Pakistan is improving as the bilateral trade volume has increased by 49 percent in the past nine months of the Iranian year.

In an interview with an Iranian news agency, Morad Ne’mati Zargaran said improvement in bilateral trade volume is an encouraging sign showing that both countries are keen to boost bilateral trade.

He added that during last nine months Iran exported $634 million worth of products to Pakistan, while Pakistan also exported products valued at $348 million to Iran.

The Iranian commercial attaché added that overall trade between the two countries stood at $982 million.

According to experts, the current volume of bilateral trade between Iran and Pakistan is not satisfactory keeping in view the close religious and historical ties between the two countries. Iran and Pakistan have already agreed to enhance the bilateral trade volume to $5 billion.—INP