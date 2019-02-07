489 held under NAP

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

On the directives of Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Salahuddin Khan Mehsood, under the National Action Plan, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police during the last 24 hours, have rounded up 489 suspects and recovered huge cache of arms and ammunitions being conducted throughout the province against criminals and anti-social elements.

According to Police hand out a total of 40 search and strike and Snap checking operations were conducted in different parts of the Province in last 24 hours in which 180 suspects were arrested and recovered 42 arms of different kind.

