Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rains for Lahore and parts of Punjab during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is present over upper and western parts of Pakistan.

A low pressure area lies over southeast of Rajasthan (India) and likely to move southwestward.

Under the influence of these conditions, rain-wind/ thundershower is expected in Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Sheikhupura, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sargodha, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Faisalabad on Monday night.

On Tuesday, rain-wind/ thundershower is expected in Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Vehari, Multan, Khanewal, Sheikhupura, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Faisalabad, Rahim Yar Khan and Dera Ghazi Khan.

In Lahore, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 35-37 C on Tuesday and 34-36 C on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, parts of Punjab received scattered rains during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm): Narowal 28, Toba Tek Singh 27, Gujranwala 09, Chakwal 06, Faisalabad 05, Attock 04, Lahore (City 04, Airport 02)

Hot and humid weather prevailed elsewhere in the province.

Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan remained the hottest places in the province where mercury rose as high as 37 C.

In Lahore, maximum temperature was recorded at 34 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 74 per cent.