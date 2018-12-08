4800 kanal govt land recovered

Bahsir Ahmad Reahmani

Deputy Commissioner Hafizabad, Naveed Shahzad Mirza has said that district administration Hafizabad has retrieved 4800 kanal government land worth more than one billion of rupees from land grabbers so far and in first phase of Anti Encroachment Campaign in the district and in second phase of the drive concrete encroachments would remove from markets and bazaars which would be launched from December 10th (Monday). He was talking to a delegation of Press Club Hafizabad led by its Chairman, Amjid Parveez Chatha and Senior Journalist Rana Muhammad Yousaf Waheed.

DC said that 9th December was fixed deadline for removing temporary and concert encroachments from markets and business centres voluntarily by encroachers and after expiry of the deadline, the district administration and Municipal Committees would launch drive against encroachments without any discrimination across the district from Monday next.

He said resolving of people’s problems was his prime and top priority and under the agenda of the Punjab government all possible measures including removal of encroachments, action against illegal housing societies, and improvement in hygienic condition, education, health and municipal services would be taken to ensure provision of relief to the people.

He said that media was fourth pillar of the state and performance of all departments could be observed through mirror of media whereas he assured that district administration would welcome positive criticism always and try to improve its performance.

He expressed his hope that media would continue its positive and constructive cooperation with district administration for providing maximum relief to the masses.

Positive and constructive journalism brings improvement in strength and performance of the institutions and I am pleased to see that journalists of Hafizabad belongs to print and electronic media are paying their professional duties with good manners and responsibly, he said and added that media was highlighting problems of the people which was caused to motivate officers for addressing grievances of the masses.

He said that I also was taking notice of media reports regarding problems of the masses and to take steps for resolving people’s problems for providing relief to the masses at earliest.

The delegation was discussed various matters related to welfare of the common people including removal of ‘Landa’ bazaar from Alipur Road in the city and taking action against evildoers standing on the way of girls colleges and schools and improving performance of government departments.

The DC assured the delegation for taking stern action against vagabond persons and removal of ‘Landa’ bazaar from Alipur Road in congested area of the city.

HAFIZABAD: National Voter Day was also observed in Hafizabad today. In this connection District Election Commissioner was arranged a seminar to create awareness among people about importance of vote in strengthening and stabling democratic system, progress and prosperity of the country.

